Korean football club to appeal sancti...

Korean football club to appeal sanctions over on-field violence

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Korean football club Jeju United said they plan to appeal sanctions over their players' on-field violence Monday. The Asian Football Confederation earlier handed down penalties to three Jeju players for their role in a melee after an AFC Champions League match against Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan, on May 31. The AFC suspended Cho Yong-hyung for six months with a fine of US$20,000, Baek Dong-gyu for three months with a fine of $15,000 and Kweon Han-jin for two matches with a fine of $1,000 for their involvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May '17 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,139 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC