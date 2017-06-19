Korean football club to appeal sanctions over on-field violence

Korean football club Jeju United said they plan to appeal sanctions over their players' on-field violence Monday. The Asian Football Confederation earlier handed down penalties to three Jeju players for their role in a melee after an AFC Champions League match against Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan, on May 31. The AFC suspended Cho Yong-hyung for six months with a fine of US$20,000, Baek Dong-gyu for three months with a fine of $15,000 and Kweon Han-jin for two matches with a fine of $1,000 for their involvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.