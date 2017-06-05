Korean Chun In-gee loses in playoff f...

Korean Chun In-gee loses in playoff for 4th runner-up finish of '17

Read more: Korea Herald

South Korean Chun In-gee has posted her fourth runner-up finish of the 2017 LPGA season, as her search for her first win of the year continues. Chun lost in the first playoff hole to Ariya Jutanugarn at the Manulife LPGA Classic in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday .

Chicago, IL

