Korea, New Zealand to deepen defense ties

South Korea said Sunday it has agreed to intensify military cooperation with New Zealand, especially on North Korea. The agreement came at a meeting between Defense Minister Han Min-koo and his New Zealand counterpart Mark Mitchell held on the sidelines of the 16th Asia Security Summit here.

Chicago, IL

