In South Korea's hypercompetitive job...

In South Korea's hypercompetitive job market, it helps to be attractive

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A salesperson advertises a sale in front of a cosmetics store in the popular Myeongdong shopping area of Seoul. But that didn't matter to potential employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 2 hr Sturgon 7
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC