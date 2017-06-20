HTT signs on South Korea to build a full-scale Hyperloop system

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has found a few new licensee clients for its Hyperloop technology, a group of South Korean entities including the government and two of its educational institutions, who will use HTT's research and tech to construct a full-scale Hyperloop network. HTT and South Korea will also work together on research and development, help develop a safety platform and safety standards, and figure out the passenger experience.

