Highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak detected in South Korea
Seoul, June 4 South Korea's Agricultural Ministry confirmed on Sunday the detection of a fresh bird flu case, which is highly pathogenic, at a poultry farm in the port city of Busan. The authorities conducted tests on 6,000 birds in the farm after some of the birds died after being brought from another part of the country, Yonhap agency reported.
