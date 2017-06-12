[Herald Interview] What it was like t...

[Herald Interview] What it was like to be - the most unruly Korean': Lee Je-hoon

In his latest film, Lee Je-hoon was tasked with expressing a complex historical character, the anarchist and independence activist Park Yeol who lived in the early 1900s. The film, "Anarchist from Colony" and directed by Lee Joon-ik, traces Park's turbulent life in Tokyo during Japan's occupation of Korea.

Chicago, IL

