[Herald Interview] South Africa a saf...

[Herald Interview] South Africa a safe destination for Korean travelers: tourism minister

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

For most people around the world, Africa remains an exotic land of natural wonders that one hopes to visit one day. However, given the widespread perception that it can be a dangerous place for tourists, many tend to stay away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Tue Thomas 9
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC