[Herald Interview] South Africa a safe destination for Korean travelers: tourism minister
For most people around the world, Africa remains an exotic land of natural wonders that one hopes to visit one day. However, given the widespread perception that it can be a dangerous place for tourists, many tend to stay away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC