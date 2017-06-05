[Herald Interview] - North Korean human rights vital to regional security'
As the world focuses on neutralizing North Korea's nuclear and missile brinksmanship, equal attention should be given to grave human rights violations in the country, a former United Nations official said, stressing "there can be no security without accountability." For Michael Kerby, former chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the issue has been close to his heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC