Five bids for Belgrade airport

Four consortiums and one company have submitted non-binding bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the region, the company and a government commission said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The Serbian government which has an 83.1 percent stake in the airport, expects the deal to be worth around 400 million euros .

