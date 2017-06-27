Finding comfort, and North Korea, in a tiny restaurant
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, photo, a woman passes Howol-ilga restaurant in Incheon, South Korea. Outside Seoul, a tiny restaurant whose Korean name means "People from Different Homelands Come to Gather in One Place" attracts patrons from across the country serving up potato pancakes, blood sausage, and memories of North Korea - the outcast homeland those patrons may never see again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May '17
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May '17
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May '17
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC