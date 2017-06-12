Finance Minister attends annual meeting of AIIB in S. Korea
June 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Finance and Media Mangala Samaraweera attended the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's Annual Meeting on Friday , in Jeju Islands, South Korea, the Government Information Department said. This is the Bank's Second Annual Meeting, and is being jointly hosted by the Bank and the Republic of Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Fri
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC