Finance Minister attends annual meeting of AIIB in S. Korea

June 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Finance and Media Mangala Samaraweera attended the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's Annual Meeting on Friday , in Jeju Islands, South Korea, the Government Information Department said. This is the Bank's Second Annual Meeting, and is being jointly hosted by the Bank and the Republic of Korea.

