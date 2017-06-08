Film gives face to 'comfort women'

After decades of living in silence and shame, "comfort women" have been given a face in a new documentary that relays first-hand accounts of their brutal experiences during a horrific chapter of history. The film The Apology recounts the personal ordeals of three former "comfort women" - Grandma Gil in South Korea, Grandma Cao in China and Grandma Adela in the Philippines.

