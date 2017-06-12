Face masks are latest casualties in C...

Face masks are latest casualties in China-South Korea row

Sa Sa International Holdings, Hong Kong's biggest cosmetics seller, said the China-South Korea diplomatic row over a US-backed missile defence system had hampered sales of its Korean facial masks, once immensely popular among K-pop obsessed Chinese millennials. "We therefore had to readjust our offerings by adding Taiwanese and Japanese masks," said Simon Kwok Siu-ming, chairman of Sa Sa, in a post-earnings press conference.

