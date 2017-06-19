[EYE] An Ethiopian journalist's journ...

[EYE] An Ethiopian journalist's journey to find life in South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

In 2010, Surafel Hailesilassie, a young TV producer in Ethiopia, witnessed people observers rigging ballots in favor of the ruling party during a general election in the nation's capital Addis Ababa. "The cameraman who was with me filmed the scenes and I interviewed six people exposing the election fraud," he, now living in South Korea as a refugee, said during an interview with The Korea Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC