Does MRI plus mammography improve detection of new breast cancer after breast conservation therapy?

A new article published by JAMA Oncology compares outcomes for combined mammography and MRI or ultrasonography screenings for new breast cancers in women who have previously undergone breast conservation surgery and radiotherapy for breast cancer initially diagnosed at 50 or younger. Women who are treated with breast conservation surgery and radiotherapy remain at an increased risk for second breast cancers.

