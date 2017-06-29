DHL Global Forwarding begins multimodal Asia-Europe service in Korea
Freight service provider DHL Global Forwarding said Thursday that it has expanded its multimodal Asia-Europe network services to Korea in order to offer Korean companies flexibility in logistics when shipping to the European market. Through the service, shipments from Korea can travel by ferry to China, then via DHL's rail routes across Asia to Europe.
