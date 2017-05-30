Defense Sec'y Mattis seeks continuity...

Defense Sec'y Mattis seeks continuity in policy toward Asia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

The Trump administration is aiming for continuity in Asia policy, sticking broadly with the approach its predecessors have taken by emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday. Mattis outlined the Trump administration's approach in remarks to reporters traveling with him to Singapore, where he will deliver a policy speech at an international security conference Saturday and meet with several Asian counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC