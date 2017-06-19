Death of U.S. student held in NKorea ...

Death of U.S. student held in NKorea renews calls for help in case of detained Canadian

The death of an American student who was returned home after being detained for 17 months in North Korea has brought renewed calls for political intervention in the case of a Canadian pastor serving a life sentence in that country. Hyeon Soo Lim's family has issued a statement expressing condolences to the grieving relatives of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old student who died in a Cincinnati hospital Monday, roughly a week after being flown back to the U.S. for medical issues.

