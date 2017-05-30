Court frees daughter of South Korea '...

Court frees daughter of South Korea 'Rasputin'

Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

The daughter of South Korea's "Rasputin," whose lavish lifestyle in Europe saw her caught up in the country's snowballing influence-peddling scandal, was freed Saturday after being extradited from Denmark. Chung Yoo-ra is the equestrian daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the close confidante of impeached ex-president Park Geun-hye and the woman at the heart of the scandal which toppled Park.

Chicago, IL

