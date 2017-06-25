Continue reading Linda Chavez: America must stop Kim Jong Un
The American student went to North Korea on a tour in 2016 and did something foolish: He tried to steal a propaganda poster from the wall of his hotel, an act captured on surveillance cameras. For his ''crime,'' the North Koreans sentenced him to 15 years of hard labor.
Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
