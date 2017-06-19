Chinese investors still keen on Korean property despite diplomatic rift, says survey
Chinese investor interest in South Korean properties increased three fold in the first quarter of this year despite political tensions between the two nations, according to a Chinese property website. Juwai.com, China's largest international property website, saw a 350 per cent growth in number of Chinese inquiries about properties in South Korea in the first quarter of this year.
