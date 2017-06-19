Chinese investors still keen on Korea...

Chinese investors still keen on Korean property despite diplomatic rift, says survey

Read more: South China Morning Post

Chinese investor interest in South Korean properties increased three fold in the first quarter of this year despite political tensions between the two nations, according to a Chinese property website. Juwai.com, China's largest international property website, saw a 350 per cent growth in number of Chinese inquiries about properties in South Korea in the first quarter of this year.

