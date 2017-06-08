China Seen Loosening Screws on South ...

China Seen Loosening Screws on South Korea Over Missile Shield

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The stream of complaints from South Korean companies facing troubles doing business in China appears to be coming to a halt and low-cost carrier Jeju Air has received approval from China to double the number of its weekly flights to the city of Weihai, after months of silence. "China seems to be sending conciliatory gestures as Korea's new government shows a change of stance on Thaad," said Heo Yoon, a professor at Sogang University's graduate school of international studies in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC