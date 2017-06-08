China Seen Loosening Screws on South Korea Over Missile Shield

The stream of complaints from South Korean companies facing troubles doing business in China appears to be coming to a halt and low-cost carrier Jeju Air has received approval from China to double the number of its weekly flights to the city of Weihai, after months of silence. "China seems to be sending conciliatory gestures as Korea's new government shows a change of stance on Thaad," said Heo Yoon, a professor at Sogang University's graduate school of international studies in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.