China Seen Loosening Screws on South Korea Over Missile Shield
The stream of complaints from South Korean companies facing troubles doing business in China appears to be coming to a halt and low-cost carrier Jeju Air has received approval from China to double the number of its weekly flights to the city of Weihai, after months of silence. "China seems to be sending conciliatory gestures as Korea's new government shows a change of stance on Thaad," said Heo Yoon, a professor at Sogang University's graduate school of international studies in Seoul.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
