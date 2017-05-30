China says arson suspected in bus fire in which South Koreans died
A fatal fire on a bus last month in China that killed five South Korean and six Chinese children is suspected to have been started by the driver, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday. The eleven young children were killed along with their driver when their bus crashed and burst in to flames in a tunnel in China's eastern Shandong province.
