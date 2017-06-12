CARICOM, Republic of Korea strengthen relations

The Republic of Korea has formalised its decade old friendship with the Caribbean Community when the first non-permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of the East Asian country presented his credentials to CARICOM. CARICOM Deputy Secretary-General, Manorma Soeknandan accepted the Letter of Credence from Ki-Mo Lim at a simple ceremony at the CARICOM Secretariat.

