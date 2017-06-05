California legislator wins Democratic fight for House seat
A Hispanic legislator backed by the Democratic Party and powerful labor unions easily won Tuesday's election to a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California, after turning back a spirited campaign by a self-proclaimed outsider who wanted to become the first Korean-American in Congress in nearly two decades. Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez won 60 percent of the 33,000 votes counted in the 34th Congressional District, according to an unofficial tally Tuesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
