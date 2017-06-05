California legislator wins Democratic...

California legislator wins Democratic fight for House seat

A Hispanic legislator backed by the Democratic Party and powerful labor unions easily won Tuesday's election to a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California, after turning back a spirited campaign by a self-proclaimed outsider who wanted to become the first Korean-American in Congress in nearly two decades. Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez won 60 percent of the 33,000 votes counted in the 34th Congressional District, according to an unofficial tally Tuesday.

