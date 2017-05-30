California House race is a test of La...

California House race is a test of Latino, Korean influence

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

On the rowdy streets of the Koreatown district a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, it doesn't take long to recognize the favorite candidate for an open U.S. House seat: Blue-and-gold campaign posters for Robert Lee Ahn greet diners at bustling dumpling houses and noodle shops. The candidacy of Ahn, the son of Korean immigrants, in the 34th Congressional District has become a celebrated cause in a neighborhood where Korean barbecue restaurants and Korean-language signs testify to the neighborhood's name and Asian-influenced history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC