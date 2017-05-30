California House race is a test of Latino, Korean influence
On the rowdy streets of the Koreatown district a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, it doesn't take long to recognize the favorite candidate for an open U.S. House seat: Blue-and-gold campaign posters for Robert Lee Ahn greet diners at bustling dumpling houses and noodle shops. The candidacy of Ahn, the son of Korean immigrants, in the 34th Congressional District has become a celebrated cause in a neighborhood where Korean barbecue restaurants and Korean-language signs testify to the neighborhood's name and Asian-influenced history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC