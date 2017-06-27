BPU Provides Improved Social Dialogue and Big Data Analytics for South Korean Election

Sentiment Symposium- Validating investor trust in its recent raise of $60 million in the fourth largest crowdfunding event in history, BPU Holdings Corporation of Seoul, South Korea, today details its success as Social Strategist for now President Moon, Jae-in during his recent South Korean election bid. BPU's CEO speaks on this subject at this week's Sentiment Symposium in New York.

