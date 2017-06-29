Black Jack combat brigade takes over on the Korean Peninsula
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division replaced the 1st ABCT, 1 ID as the only U.S. combat brigade in South Korea during a transfer-of-authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys. It also marked the first day of the new brigade's nine-month rotational deployment.
