Black Jack combat brigade takes over on the Korean Peninsula

Read more: Stars and Stripes

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division replaced the 1st ABCT, 1 ID as the only U.S. combat brigade in South Korea during a transfer-of-authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys. It also marked the first day of the new brigade's nine-month rotational deployment.

Chicago, IL

