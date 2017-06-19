Bitcoin rise due to clueless noobs in South Korea and Japan, analysis ...
Bitcoin rise due to clueless noobs in South Korea and Japan, analysis confirms: Speculators all hope to buy low and sell high Asian investors are going haywire over the prospect of becoming independently wealthy from investing in bitcoin, the popular "crypto" currency that has risen in value by an astounding 150 percent since the beginning of the year. But this decentralized medium of exchange could be in the midst of a giant bubble, which means that many people could end up dead broke, should the bubble eventually burst .
