Bitcoin rise due to clueless noobs in...

Bitcoin rise due to clueless noobs in South Korea and Japan, analysis ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

Bitcoin rise due to clueless noobs in South Korea and Japan, analysis confirms: Speculators all hope to buy low and sell high Asian investors are going haywire over the prospect of becoming independently wealthy from investing in bitcoin, the popular "crypto" currency that has risen in value by an astounding 150 percent since the beginning of the year. But this decentralized medium of exchange could be in the midst of a giant bubble, which means that many people could end up dead broke, should the bubble eventually burst .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC