BAT begins heated tobacco production ...

BAT begins heated tobacco production in Korea

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Machines hum as they churn wheels of paper, rolling them into long tubes that are then packed with tobacco leaves and cut into noncombustible sticks of tobacco. This is the first production facility in Korea capable of making Neostiks, Dunhill maker British American Tobacco's entry into the heated tobacco products market that is slated to go into full swing in the second half of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC