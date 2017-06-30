Ban Ki-moon to join global leaders' g...

Ban Ki-moon to join global leaders' group founded by Mandela

Former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon will join The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, it was announced Friday. Kofi Annan, chair of The Elders and Ban's predecessor, welcomed the South Korean former diplomat to the group, which brings together global leaders who no longer hold public office.

Chicago, IL

