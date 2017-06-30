Ban Ki-moon to join global leaders' group founded by Mandela
Former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon will join The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, it was announced Friday. Kofi Annan, chair of The Elders and Ban's predecessor, welcomed the South Korean former diplomat to the group, which brings together global leaders who no longer hold public office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May '17
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May '17
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May '17
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC