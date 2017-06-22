Baby elephant saved by its mother in ...

Baby elephant saved by its mother in dramatic rescue at South Korean zoo

13 hrs ago

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Two elephants carried out a dramatic rescue to save a calf who had fallen into deep water at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo in Gwacheon, some 15 kilometres from the capital.

