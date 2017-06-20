Baby elephant rescued from drowning i...

Baby elephant rescued from drowning in brave act of team elephant heroism

Here's a moment you rarely see in real life: Two animals working in tandem to rescue another like it's the climax of a Disney movie. At the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea, two elephants were seen on CCTV rushing to rescue a baby elephant who'd fallen into a pool.

