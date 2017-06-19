As South Korea Seeks Reconciliation With the North, What's in it for the US?

North Korean employees, shown in December 2013, sew in a South Korean-owned company at the Kaesong industrial park just north of the demilitarized zone. As South Korea's new leadership works toward easing long strained inter-Korean relations, U.S. experts are eyeing the country's conciliatory overtures to the Kim Jong Un regime, worried that a possible resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex could provoke discord with the Trump administration.

