As South Korea Seeks Reconciliation With the North, What's in it for the US?
North Korean employees, shown in December 2013, sew in a South Korean-owned company at the Kaesong industrial park just north of the demilitarized zone. As South Korea's new leadership works toward easing long strained inter-Korean relations, U.S. experts are eyeing the country's conciliatory overtures to the Kim Jong Un regime, worried that a possible resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex could provoke discord with the Trump administration.
Read more at Voice of America.
