AR brings South Korea's heritage sites to life

10 hrs ago

The K-Culture Time Machine app provides remote experience over time and space for cultural heritage or relics with a 360-degree video, KAIST researchers say. South Korean researchers from the Graduate School of Culture Technology at KAIST have developed an augmented and virtual reality application to enable a "smarter" tourism.

