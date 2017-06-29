Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty ...

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Opens S. Korea Branch Office; CEO Named

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty , Allianz Group's unit for corporate & specialty insurance business, has opened a branch office in South Korea to serve global corporate clients. AGCS said it has become the first foreign non-life insurer in almost a decade to receive regulatory approval from South Korea's Financial Services Commission to open a branch in Seoul, which operates with a local insurance license.

Chicago, IL

