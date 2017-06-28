Alameda, South Korean town to become ...

Alameda, South Korean town to become sister cities

Read more: Contra Costa Times

A city in South Korea looks set to become Alameda's newest sister city, a move that follows the mayors of both cities meeting in the Philippines and pledging to build closer ties. Yeongdong-gun is located in the mountainous Chungcheongbuk-do region of South Korea and in one of the country's largest wine producing regions.

Chicago, IL

