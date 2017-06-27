Acting Assistant Secretary Anita Frie...

Acting Assistant Secretary Anita Friedt To Travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan

Acting Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Anita Friedt will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from June 12-16 for meetings and events focused on U.S. nuclear policy and extended deterrence.

