Acting Assistant Secretary Anita Friedt To Travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan
Acting Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Anita Friedt will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from June 12-16 for meetings and events focused on U.S. nuclear policy and extended deterrence.
