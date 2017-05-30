1 fisherman dead after fishing boat capsizes off southeastern Korea

A fishing boat with two people aboard capsized off the southeastern coast of South Korea on Friday, leaving one of them dead, local Coast Guard authorities said. In the 6:23 a.m. accident 100 meters off Cape Homi in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, a 70-year-old fisherman went missing and his wife, 69, managed to swim ashore.

