1 fisherman dead after fishing boat capsizes off southeastern Korea

Korea Herald

A fishing boat with two people aboard capsized off the southeastern coast of South Korea on Friday, leaving one of them dead, local Coast Guard authorities said. In the 6:23 a.m. accident 100 meters off Cape Homi in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, a 70-year-old fisherman went missing and his wife, 69, managed to swim ashore.

