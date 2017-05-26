Women's tech group to Uber: We're done with you
The Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology ended a partnership with Uber over allegations of the ride-hailing giant's treatment of women employees. "This is a rare step for us, but we felt compelled to take action in light of the many serious accusations Uber faces regarding the treatment of women employees," the institute wrote in a press release announcing their decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|22 hr
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|Thu
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC