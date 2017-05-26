Women's tech group to Uber: We're don...

Women's tech group to Uber: We're done with you

The Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology ended a partnership with Uber over allegations of the ride-hailing giant's treatment of women employees. "This is a rare step for us, but we felt compelled to take action in light of the many serious accusations Uber faces regarding the treatment of women employees," the institute wrote in a press release announcing their decision.

Chicago, IL

