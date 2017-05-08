What South Korea's election means for...

What South Korea's election means for Asia's nuclear crisis

10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

John Pomfret, a former Washington Post bureau chief in Beijing, is the author of "The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present." Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, greets supporters during a campaign rally in Seoul on May 6. Just days after France held a historic election, handing the presidency to Emmanuel Macron and a defeat to right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, South Koreans will go to the polls on Tuesday in an election equally as significant in a region facing a mounting nuclear crisis.

