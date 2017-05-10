What South Korea can teach Beijing ab...

What South Korea can teach Beijing about Xiongan

Read more: South China Morning Post

Winston Mok says initial plans for Xiongan may look very much like the Seongnam/Gwacheon city combination, but the magic bullet could in fact lie further south, in Korea's Silicon Valley Despite the rhetoric, Beijing is not planning to make Xiongan New Area another Shenzhen. Shenzhen is a megacity of 12 million people, while Xiongan's population will be kept at 2.5 million for the foreseeable future.

