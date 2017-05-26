US plans first test of ICBM intercept...

US plans first test of ICBM intercept, with NKorea on mind

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

In this May 21, 2107 file photo people watch a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With North Korea's nuclear missile threat in mind, the Pentagon is planning a missile defense test next week that for the first time will target an intercontinental-range missile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Fri okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,319,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC