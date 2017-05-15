US envoy: North Korea is intimidating...

US envoy: North Korea is intimidating the entire world

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley accused North Korea on Tuesday of intimidating the entire international community with its nuclear program, military ability and cyberattacks, and said any country that doesn't implement U.N. sanctions is supporting Pyongyang's actions. "No one is immune to the threat of North Korea," she told reporters before emergency closed-door consultations by the U.N. Security Council on the North's weekend ballistic missile launch, which experts said demonstrated a significant technological jump with the rocket flying higher and for a longer period of time.

Chicago, IL

