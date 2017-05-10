[Urgent] 10 S. Korean kindergartners ...

[Urgent] 10 S. Korean kindergartners killed in car accident in China

Read more: Korea Herald

Ten South Korean kindergartners were killed in a traffic accident in China on Tuesday after a car carrying them caught fire, according to news reports. The accident took place at around 9 a.m. in Weihai, Shandong Province, as the vehicle caught fire in a tunnel.

Chicago, IL

