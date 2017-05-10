U.S. Says THAAD Missile System In Sou...

U.S. Says THAAD Missile System In South Korea Is Now Operational

An American THAAD missile defense system is now operational in South Korea, less than two months after its components arrived there, the U.S. military says. The system is meant to protect South Korea from ballistic missiles fired by North Korea, the Pentagon says.

