Trump slams North Korean leader as 'madman with nuclear weapons'...

U.S. President Donald Trump labeled North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "madman with nuclear weapons" - just days before he said he would be "honored" to meet him - during a telephone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a report said Wednesday. The report, by The Intercept website and Philippine-based Rappler news organization, cited an official Philippine government transcript of the Trump-Duterte phone call from April 29. In a readout after the call with the irascible Philippine leader, the White House described it as a "very friendly conversation."

