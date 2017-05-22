Trump May Have Limited Options Dealin...

Trump May Have Limited Options Dealing with North Korean Nuke Program

21 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Bomb. Acquiesce. Or negotiate. These are probably the only options available to prevent North Korea from developing a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile And the only option that has any reasonable chance of success is to pursue a deal similar to the 2015 Iran nuclear accord that was called "the worst deal ever" by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chicago, IL

