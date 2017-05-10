The top ten stories from Britain and around the world
Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he will remain as Labour leader even if he fails to gain power in the General Election. Mr Corbyn was quoted by the BuzzFeed News website as saying would be "carrying on" regardless of the result on June 8. He told the BBC: "Fox News is getting record ratings, and so I'm not worried at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC